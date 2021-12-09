L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,236 shares of company stock worth $40,780,278. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

