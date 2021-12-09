Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 66,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 652,003 shares.The stock last traded at $286.22 and had previously closed at $296.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

