Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Down 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.81. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

