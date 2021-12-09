Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,696. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

