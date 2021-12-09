Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

