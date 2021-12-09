Lambda Trading 22.1% Lower This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00218889 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,591,623 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

