Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Shares Down 0.1%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several research firms have commented on LCSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

