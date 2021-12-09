Landbox Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $372,894.65 and approximately $38,121.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

