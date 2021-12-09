Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

