Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
