Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.27 and last traded at $177.37. Approximately 11,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.92.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

