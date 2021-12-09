Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.27 and last traded at $177.37. Approximately 11,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 281,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.92.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.