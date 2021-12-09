Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,900 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. FTI Consulting comprises about 0.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $147.08 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

