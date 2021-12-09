Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. Colliers International Group accounts for about 1.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Colliers International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19,275.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.