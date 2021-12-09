Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of CBIZ worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBZ opened at $36.98 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

