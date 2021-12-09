Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 185.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.27% of IMAX worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

