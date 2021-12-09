LBRY Credits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168,665.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $168,665.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

