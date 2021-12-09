Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.04

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.04 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 295.70 ($3.92). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.92), with a volume of 8,166,730 shares trading hands.
LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.18) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.36).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 277.04. The company has a market cap of £17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
