Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. Lemonade has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

