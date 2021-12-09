Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. Lemonade has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

