Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 6.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.21. 24,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,300,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.