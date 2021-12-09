Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.36

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $115.34, with a volume of 1639162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

