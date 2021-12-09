Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 4,413 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.91. 257,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,793. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.30. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

