Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 53,267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 14.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 29,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

