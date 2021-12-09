Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 10,783 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 134,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

