Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $33.98 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $33,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,485. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.