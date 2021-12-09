Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 8,255 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

