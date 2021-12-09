Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-$1.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

