Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. 2,022,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,963. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.