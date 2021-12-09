Levolution Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Levolution has a market cap of $8.51 million and $43,514.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

