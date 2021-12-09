LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 102.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LG Display by 275.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL opened at $9.23 on Thursday. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

