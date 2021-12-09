LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.
NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $155.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.