Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after buying an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,580,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

