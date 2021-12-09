Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.83. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 216,996 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
