Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.83. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 216,996 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 201,582 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

