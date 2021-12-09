Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $152.08. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,763. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $12,917,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $389,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 86.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

