Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $295,520.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00321904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

