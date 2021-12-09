Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $141.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

