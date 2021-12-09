Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,062,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,539,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 55,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

