Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

