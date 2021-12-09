Link Machine Learning Price Down 9.8% This Week (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Link Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $2,001.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Coin Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Link Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

