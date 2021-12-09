LINK Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. LINK has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $5.73 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $243.32 or 0.00509051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

