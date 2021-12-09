LINKA Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $60.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00216945 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.