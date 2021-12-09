Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,019.57

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,019.57 ($26.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,315 ($30.70). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,290 ($30.37), with a volume of 205,123 shares trading hands.

LIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 1,965 ($26.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($30.91) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,019.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.02%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.51) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,723.78).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

