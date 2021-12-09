Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,249.98 or 0.99541548 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,286,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

