Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Reaches $10.71 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $154.89 or 0.00319349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and $1.41 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,154,095 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.