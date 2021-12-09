loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LDI stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

