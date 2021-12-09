LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $451,827.27 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $451,827.27 and approximately $2,080.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00324700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.01 or 0.01478633 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

