Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $341.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

