Lotto Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and $4,377.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

