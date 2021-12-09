Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €430.00 ($483.15) and last traded at €430.00 ($483.15). 90 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €416.00 ($467.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.73 million and a PE ratio of 59.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €430.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €430.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

