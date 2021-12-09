Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

LOVE stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 34,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

