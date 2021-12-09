Lua Swap Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00221349 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

